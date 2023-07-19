Narwhal Capital Management Purchases 23,293 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,293 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Unilever by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,744,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Unilever by 1,869.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,844,000 after purchasing an additional 861,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Trading Up 0.8 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

Unilever stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,238. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.66. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.4702 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.