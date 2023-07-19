Narwhal Capital Management Purchases Shares of 20,003 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,003 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $137.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,637,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,764,144. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.53 and a 200 day moving average of $142.33. The stock has a market cap of $165.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $154.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at $26,726,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 244,322 shares of company stock worth $32,380,391. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.