Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Short Interest Update

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the June 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ JSM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,340. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.24. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $23.58.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%.

