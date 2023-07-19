Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Trading Down 4.1%

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) traded down 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.16 and last traded at $10.20. 883,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,928,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVTS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet cut Navitas Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average of $6.97.

Insider Activity at Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 150.19% and a negative return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $13.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 32,050 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $342,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 926,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,899,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 36.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Navitas Semiconductor

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $30,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,140,000,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the period. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.