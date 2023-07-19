NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $55.87 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 19th. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.38 billion and $55.87 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.47 or 0.00004892 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00046761 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00030672 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013540 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000797 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 938,318,855 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 938,318,855 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.50970896 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $69,551,713.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

