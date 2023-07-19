NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.40

Shares of NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.40 and last traded at $49.40, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.40.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of NEC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average of $40.33.

NEC Corporation operates as a provider of information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. It provides systems integration services comprising systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.

