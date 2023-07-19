Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.82 and last traded at $6.78. Approximately 18,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 261% from the average daily volume of 5,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Several research firms recently commented on NOPMF. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Neo Performance Materials to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.98.

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

