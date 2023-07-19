Nervos Network (CKB) Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $114.82 million and $3.83 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,951.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.08 or 0.00307431 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.14 or 0.00815119 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013372 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.00553256 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00062930 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00127230 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network's total supply is 42,116,442,672 coins and its circulating supply is 41,517,144,902 coins.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

