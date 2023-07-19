Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,140 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $14,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,040.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $388.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Netflix from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.60.

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,579 shares of company stock worth $34,023,766 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $478.64. 6,178,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,215,294. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $212.77 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.10 and a twelve month high of $480.68.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

