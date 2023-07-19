Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.66 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $398.60.

Netflix Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $477.59. The stock had a trading volume of 19,231,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,306,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $212.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 52 week low of $200.10 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $407.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,579 shares of company stock worth $34,023,766 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,595,196,000 after acquiring an additional 62,507 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Netflix by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,906,005,000 after purchasing an additional 644,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,482,995 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $930,105,000 after buying an additional 516,505 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

