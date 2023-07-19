Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.49.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,904,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $449,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,352.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,904,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,230 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

Newmont Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 89,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,345,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Newmont by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock opened at $44.98 on Wednesday. Newmont has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $60.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.42%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.