NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Trading Up 1.7%

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report) was up 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 5,897 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 77,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

NextCure Trading Down 3.8 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextCure, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NextCure

About NextCure

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextCure during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NextCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NextCure by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells.

