NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXTGet Free Report) were down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.07 and last traded at $6.13. Approximately 454,089 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,281,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NextDecade from $4.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $936.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.09.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextDecade Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valinor Management L.P. bought a new position in NextDecade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,417,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NextDecade by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,735,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,567,000 after buying an additional 148,337 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in NextDecade in the 4th quarter valued at $16,805,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NextDecade by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,875,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after buying an additional 349,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextDecade by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,768,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,759,000 after buying an additional 84,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

