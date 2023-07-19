NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAVW) Short Interest Up 21.4% in June

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAVW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the June 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

NextNav Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of NNAVW opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64. NextNav has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NextNav stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAVW – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,254,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659,022 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NextNav were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

