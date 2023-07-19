NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Stake Boosted by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in NICE in the 4th quarter worth about $166,868,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in NICE by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 361,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,529,000 after acquiring an additional 220,062 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,973,000 after buying an additional 127,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,026,000 after buying an additional 122,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

NICE Price Performance

Shares of NICE stock opened at $223.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.99 and its 200-day moving average is $207.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $164.65 and a 52 week high of $235.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $571.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.01 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 12.80%. Equities research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NICE. Citigroup lifted their price target on NICE from $277.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho began coverage on NICE in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

About NICE

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Stories

