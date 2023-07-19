Northeast Investment Management Buys 4,487 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Northeast Investment Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $16,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG opened at $164.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.42 and a 200 day moving average of $155.53. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $164.43.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

