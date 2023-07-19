Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Northern Technologies International from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Northern Technologies International Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $12.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.98. Northern Technologies International has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.75 million, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Northern Technologies International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Northern Technologies International

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.68%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 99.9% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 13,592 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 34.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 50.3% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the first quarter worth about $1,878,000. 32.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.