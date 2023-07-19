Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Trading Down 11.1%

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 11.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 14,837 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 40,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44. The firm has a market cap of C$15.52 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and skilled nursing care, meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders. Nova Leap Health Corp.

