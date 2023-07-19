Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Trading 1.4% Higher

Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.72. 78,965 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 97,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Novonix Stock Down 7.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87.

Novonix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Battery Materials, Battery Technology, and Graphite Exploration. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.