Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.08

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.08 and last traded at $34.98, with a volume of 113367 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.93.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,481,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,206 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,796,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,427,000 after acquiring an additional 100,589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,637,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,877,000 after acquiring an additional 827,324 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,432,000 after acquiring an additional 93,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,115,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

