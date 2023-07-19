Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the June 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 25.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 776,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Nuvve Trading Up 8.0 %
Nuvve stock opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. Nuvve has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $4.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.76.
Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter. Nuvve had a negative return on equity of 134.36% and a negative net margin of 1,546.03%.
Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Nuvve in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.
Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Denmark. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.
