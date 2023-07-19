Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the June 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 25.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 776,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Nuvve Trading Up 8.0 %

Nuvve stock opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. Nuvve has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $4.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.76.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter. Nuvve had a negative return on equity of 134.36% and a negative net margin of 1,546.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVVE. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuvve by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12,987 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuvve by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30,788 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuvve by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 30,856 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Nuvve by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Nuvve in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Nuvve in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Denmark. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.

