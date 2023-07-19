NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $520.00 at Citigroup

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Citigroup from $420.00 to $520.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVDA. HSBC upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.49.

NVDA opened at $474.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.37, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $390.20 and its 200 day moving average is $287.85. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $480.88.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mayport LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

