NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NXPI. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.33.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.28. 2,207,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $224.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 20.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 52.2% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,350 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 314,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $49,621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.