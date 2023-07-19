Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0499 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $285.57 million and $9.29 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,889.86 or 0.06317621 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00046874 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00019680 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00030721 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013603 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05054222 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $10,458,803.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

