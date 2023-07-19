Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $540.87

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDOGet Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 540.87 ($7.07) and traded as high as GBX 590.13 ($7.72). Ocado Group shares last traded at GBX 581 ($7.60), with a volume of 1,496,760 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 740 ($9.68) to GBX 640 ($8.37) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 750.17 ($9.81).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.49, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of £5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,160.50 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 471.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 541.40.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.

