Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 16000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Down 7.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Get Oceanic Iron Ore alerts:

Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Oceanic Iron Ore

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceanic Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.