OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $454.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,601. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $381.55 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $456.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.31. The company has a market capitalization of $115.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.