OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.2% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $375,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $225,000. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Texas Instruments by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 142,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,571,000 after acquiring an additional 14,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Texas Instruments by 5.9% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.71. The company had a trading volume of 527,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,020,645. The stock has a market cap of $166.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.51. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $145.97 and a 12-month high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.50.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

