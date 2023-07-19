Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $4.23 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Opes Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

IWF traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,867. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

