Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Oragenics Price Performance
About Oragenics
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
