Orcam Financial Group Invests $224,000 in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Orcam Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991,285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,064,000 after acquiring an additional 694,430 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,537,000 after acquiring an additional 292,574 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,016,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,054,000 after acquiring an additional 215,051 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,624,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,312,000 after acquiring an additional 931,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.40. 1,921,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,843,090. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $39.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.68.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

