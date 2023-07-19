Oryx International Growth Fund (LON:OIG) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,055 ($13.79) and last traded at GBX 1,070 ($13.99). Approximately 13,871 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 5,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,077.50 ($14.09).

Oryx International Growth Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of £149.80 million, a P/E ratio of -204.98 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,148.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,186.89.

About Oryx International Growth Fund

Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom and United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies.

