PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $87.82

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.82 and last traded at $87.56, with a volume of 3033780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.35.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $1,607,741.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,996,380.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $1,607,741.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,996,380.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964 in the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 5,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 72.4% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.