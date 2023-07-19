Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 170 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CNI traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.14. 433,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,844. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.36. The company has a market capitalization of $77.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 25.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.5835 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CNI. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Further Reading

