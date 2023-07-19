Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,480 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 339.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. 40.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

NYSE:BMO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.37. 159,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,154. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $81.57 and a 52-week high of $105.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.19). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

About Bank of Montreal

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.