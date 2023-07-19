Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 79.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,532 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $291.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shockwave Medical Stock Down 1.4 %

In other Shockwave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $598,497.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,582,746.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Shockwave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $598,497.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,582,746.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $548,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,402,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,175 shares of company stock worth $7,150,160 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.61. 172,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.46. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.50 and a twelve month high of $320.54.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 43.18% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The business had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shockwave Medical Profile

(Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.