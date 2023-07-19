Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,180 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 8.9% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $839,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 422.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOP. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Shopify from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Shopify from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. DZ Bank lowered Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Shopify from $50.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE:SHOP traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.08. 5,282,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,122,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.54 and a beta of 2.02. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $71.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. Analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

