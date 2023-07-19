Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 131,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 133,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB Price Performance

Shares of ABBNY stock traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $38.83. 91,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,084. The firm has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.11. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $39.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABB ( NYSE:ABBNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. ABB had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 23.19%. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.17.

ABB Company Profile

(Free Report)

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.