Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 218,141 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 98.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 218,141 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlyle Group Inc. raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 8,482,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $718,742,000 after buying an additional 5,089,639 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 16.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,129,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $506,570,000 after buying an additional 864,178 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $696,324,000 after buying an additional 241,134 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,840,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $325,427,000 after buying an additional 420,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,662,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $140,862,000 after buying an additional 151,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.48. The company had a trading volume of 112,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,726. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.89 and a 200 day moving average of $94.69. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.54. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.77 and a 1 year high of $123.93.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.76. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Partners Vi Cayman Hol sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Partners Vi Cayman Hol sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $27,122.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,725.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,000,450 shares of company stock valued at $172,286,555 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Benchmark raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.73.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

