Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 2,946,726 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 99.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,946,726 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,932,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,775,000 after buying an additional 77,543 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 8,896,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,041,000 after purchasing an additional 796,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,377,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,368,000 after purchasing an additional 78,687 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,446,000 after purchasing an additional 415,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $2,900,182.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,711.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $1,548,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $2,900,182.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,711.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THC traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.85. 555,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,262. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.63.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.26. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

