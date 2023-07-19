Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 45,358 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 78.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,358 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 406,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,834,000 after buying an additional 21,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,369,000 after buying an additional 369,401 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.23.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE BRX traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.86. 644,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.59. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $24.49.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.68 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.89%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 367 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Stories

