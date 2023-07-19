Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 8,510 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,510 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RRX. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $702,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $3,124,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $5,758,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RRX traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.31. The stock had a trading volume of 87,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,847. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $111.84 and a 12 month high of $162.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.30.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

RRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

