Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 80.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,477 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CROX. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth about $503,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Crocs by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Crocs by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 55,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 13,891 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total transaction of $1,092,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 119,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,844,523.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total value of $1,092,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 119,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,844,523.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,573,340 over the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crocs Price Performance

CROX has been the subject of several analyst reports. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. OTR Global raised Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

NASDAQ:CROX traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.07. 499,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,719. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.76. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.08 and a 52-week high of $151.32. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.46. Crocs had a return on equity of 98.41% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Further Reading

