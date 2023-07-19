Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,784 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Repligen by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,070,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $858,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,078 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth about $76,155,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Repligen by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,079,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,703,000 after purchasing an additional 267,436 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Repligen by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,101,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,546,000 after purchasing an additional 243,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,615,000 after purchasing an additional 142,480 shares during the last quarter. 96.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.12. 306,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,711. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $134.64 and a 12-month high of $262.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Repligen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Repligen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.44.

In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 500 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $161.15 per share, for a total transaction of $80,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,462.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

