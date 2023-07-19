Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) PT Raised to $14.00 at Mizuho

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential downside of 22.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.04.

NYSE PLTR opened at $18.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.18. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.69.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $169,506.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,858,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,382,096.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $169,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,858,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,382,096.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,031,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $15,472,995.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,701,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,959,599 shares of company stock valued at $27,683,472. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,568,940,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,002,250,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

