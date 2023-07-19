Parker Financial LLC Buys New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Parker Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September comprises about 0.9% of Parker Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter.

PSEP stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,123 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average is $30.87. The stock has a market cap of $697.05 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

