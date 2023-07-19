Parker Financial LLC Sells 18,868 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Parker Financial LLC decreased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,868 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Parker Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Parker Financial LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 972.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,104,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348,478 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,621,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,120,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,006 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 794.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,350,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,683,000.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PULS traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $49.35. 221,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,576. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.88 and a 1-year high of $49.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.27.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.