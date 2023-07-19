Parnassus Investments LLC Has $714.51 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Parnassus Investments LLC lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,851,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,678 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 1.8% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $714,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,619,571. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,619,571. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $120,623.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,218.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,978 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,289. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $116.81 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $117.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.37 and its 200 day moving average is $106.94. The firm has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

