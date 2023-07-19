Parnassus Investments LLC Has $795.46 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Parnassus Investments LLC lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,409,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,301 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up approximately 2.0% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 0.84% of Mondelez International worth $795,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $1,309,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Mondelez International by 54.1% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Mondelez International by 46.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 284,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after acquiring an additional 90,198 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $6,395,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its stake in Mondelez International by 9.9% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 291,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,332,000 after acquiring an additional 26,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $72.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.25. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.