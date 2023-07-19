Pax Dollar Price Hits $0.99 on Exchanges (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $557.61 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003314 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000610 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006309 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 561,714,310 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

